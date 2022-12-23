HBF Launches New Additions To Mod Lounge Collection

HBF offered new additions to the Mod Collection. HBF’s best-selling lounge collection to date, Mod epitomizes plannable, refined interior possibilities for contemporary spaces. Conceived with a humanistic approach, the collection comprises handsomely designed contract seating solutions that look and feel at home in public spaces while allowing for various scalable seating arrangements for both lounge and work applications. Further offering a modern approach to both work and downtime, the new Mod Highback and new height options from Mod Work.

Keeping the comfort of Work From Home (WFH) in mind, the Mod Highback showcases a dynamic duality for ideal relaxation and active productivity that goes beyond the desk. With three options, Mod Highback Lounge Chair, Mod Highback Two-Seater Sofa, and Mod Highback Three-Seater Sofa, the collection is designed to minimize distractions and encourage focused work, delivering a privacy-lounge experience that integrates seamlessly into the Mod series and any open-plan space. Offering a sense of both visual and acoustic privacy, its refined materials and architectural form provide users with a respite from the modern workplace that looks and feels right at home in contract, hospitality, and public spaces.

Mod Work offers new height options to experience a new standard in comfortable collaboration and communication, pairing perfectly with laptop tables and low occasional tables. The entire Mod Collection can now be configured for a tailored work experience at a relaxed 16” standard or the more engaged 18½” seat height. These two different leg heights offer unparalleled comfort by allowing users to adapt their workspace to fit their unique needs, allowing them to enjoy formal or informal gatherings with flexibility and comfort.

Engineered with serviceability, interchangeability, and long-term maintenance in mind, all of Mod’s seat, back, and arm cushions are crafted for circularity and can be removed from the Mod panel assembly independently to be replaced, repaired, or refreshed. For additional flexibility, any particular unit within Mod can be equipped with power underneath the seat—adjacent to the leg, inset slightly for convenience—without distracting from the design of each piece.

Mod is available in a wide range of hospitality-inspired, high-performance HBF Textiles, including bleach-cleanable woven textiles, performance-coated fabrics, and luxurious full-grain leathers. The leg components are available in various finishes (Solar Black, White, Gray, and Polished Chrome) and come equipped with a leveling glide that allows for ¾” inches of adjustment to accommodate unlevel floor conditions.

