The Importance Of EHS Software And Mobile Applications

Facility managers can learn more about using Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) software and mobile applications to enhance safety operations and prevent serious injuries and fatalities on the job, thanks to a new white paper from the National Safety Council. Part of NSC’s Work to Zero initiative, which focuses on using technology to eliminate workplace fatalities, the Managing Risks with EHS Software and Mobile Applications report builds on the program’s initial 2020 research.

“EHS software and mobile applications are a crucial component of any effective risk management strategy and advancements in these powerful, comprehensive tools have made it easier for organizations of all sizes to access and analyze life-saving insights,” said Emily Whitcomb, NSC director of innovation and Work to Zero. “In addition to helping leaders select the best program provider, this report demonstrates how to maximize the benefits of EHS software to help organizations further their unique safety goals and ultimately create safer outcomes for their workers.”

For this white paper, the Work to Zero initiative analyzed more than a dozen academic and industrial publications as well as conducted interviews with software providers for high-risk industries, such as construction and warehousing, to assess the latest trends and benefits of four distinct EHS software categories: risk management and hazard identification, permit management, incident management, and safety auditing.

In addition, several case studies were conducted with employers that adopted EHS software to further understand the benefits. Compared to utilizing traditional, spreadsheet-based safety tracking, the Work to Zero initiative found organizations that adopt these modules can gain several advantages in preventing workplace injuries and deaths, including: