New Program Helps Track, Improve Building Health Performance

To help facility managers and their teams track and improve indoor environmental quality (IEQ), improve overall building health and occupant well-being, and gain industry recognition for their efforts, Honeywell has launched its Healthy Building Services program. Backed by assessments and certification systems from third-party organizations, the program enables owners and operators to assess building performance, take steps to improve indoor air quality (IAQ), and assure their efforts have made a difference.

IEQ refers to the operations of a space to make it healthier, comfortable, and energy efficient, including factors such as IAQ, lighting and thermal conditions, among others. As a critical element of IEQ, air quality can impact occupant well-being and productivity, energy efficiency and real estate value.¹