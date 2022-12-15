New Program Helps Track, Improve Building Health Performance

To help facility managers and their teams track and improve indoor environmental quality (IEQ), improve overall building health and occupant well-being, and gain industry recognition for their efforts, Honeywell has launched its Healthy Building Services program. Backed by assessments and certification systems from third-party organizations, the program enables owners and operators to assess building performance, take steps to improve indoor air quality (IAQ), and assure their efforts have made a difference.
IEQ refers to the operations of a space to make it healthier, comfortable, and energy efficient, including factors such as IAQ, lighting and thermal conditions, among others. As a critical element of IEQ, air quality can impact occupant well-being and productivity, energy efficiency and real estate value.¹
“The importance of improving indoor air quality won’t go away as the pandemic subsides,” said Manish Sharma, vice president and general manager of Sustainable Buildings, Honeywell. “As more workers return to offices on a full-time or hybrid schedule, they are wanting reassurances from their employers that their well-being is being prioritized. We’re working to give building owners greater confidence in their building health data, more affordable ways to make improvements with ready now solutions, and an opportunity to take credit for the work they’ve done to make their buildings healthier.”
Honeywell Healthy Buildings Services will allow facility executives to:
- Gain unbiased assessments from third-party organizations: independent, third-party IEQ assessments with UL Solutions, aligned with the scope requirements of its UL Verified Healthy Building program as well as DNA-tracer based IAQ performance verification with SafeTraces provide a clear, unbiased perspective on the improvements required to improve overall building health.
- Take action to visualize, optimize and control IAQ: offer monitoring, analysis and improvement of IAQ performance supported by maintenance support and calibrations, allowing companies to address IAQ upgrades as operating expenses instead of capital outlays.
- Evaluate progress and assure quality of efforts: Honeywell’s WELL-Accredited Professionals (WELL APs) evaluate 500+ evidence-based interventions as a part of the WELL standard throughout a building and recommend WELL strategies to help building owners and operators achieve WELL Certification or WELL ratings from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). Honeywell is one of the first building technologies companies that hold the WELL Enterprise Provider (WELL EP) designation, enabling it to provide this service to its customers.
“Honeywell’s designation as a WELL Enterprise Provider allows it to work closely and more efficiently with IWBI to deliver the many benefits of WELL strategies across real estate portfolios and entire organizations, further helping to improve and enhance people’s well-being at scale,” said Rachel Hodgdon, president and CEO of IWBI.
The Healthy Building Services program supports the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Air in Buildings Checklist, which recommends steps to improve IAQ to make the air people breathe in buildings a priority.
Addressing Climate Change: Decarbonization Of Existing Buildings
Healthy Buildings Services is part of Honeywell Buildings Sustainability Manager powered by Honeywell Forge, a ready now autonomous controls platform with a suite of applications that help optimize IAQ and reduce the environmental impact of buildings – with the aim of enabling customers to improve or meet their carbon reduction goals.
Notes
¹ ResearchGate, Associations of Cognitive Function Scores with Carbon Dioxide, Ventilation, and Volatile Organic Compound Exposures in Office Workers: A Controlled Exposure Study of Green and Conventional Office Environments, October 2015 [Accessed December 2, 2022].