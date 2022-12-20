Pulse Security Systems Invents Covid Doorbell

Pulse Security Systems announced the invention of world’s first Covid Doorbell. A pulse secure doorbell system uses temperature and biometric readings from a person to determine their identity and their health status in order to allow entry through a door. A person presses their finger against a scanner that takes their print and their pulse. A camera measures the face, face recognition, microphone and system software checks voice recognition, and a thermometer infrared beam measures their temperature. These metrics combine to provide a profile of the person prior to entry.

The system and method of use in accordance with the invention overcomes one or more of the above-discussed problems commonly associated with conventional security systems. Specifically, the doorbell system enables the verification of the identity and health status of a person who seeks entry to a secure area. Additionally, the invention of the disclosure enables the verification of a person and protects the individual who performs the verification from contamination if a disease is present.

Security systems are well known in the art and are effective means to ensure the safety of people and property against malicious threats or innocuous occurrences. Common security systems access control to secure spaces that are created through the use of door locks to biometric identification. An example of a common entry security system is the common smart doorbell that uses a camera to see who is there or a standard doorbell.

One of the problems associated with common security systems is their limited use. For example, when a person’s identity is verified through visual inspection by another person, they do not have the capability to determine the health status of the applicant and might allow an unhealthy person into the secure space and expose the people there to the illness carried by the person who entered. Additionally, the person who verifies the identity of the person who requested access must expose themselves to any illness that the person carries.

Pulse secure doorbell overcomes problems commonly associated with conventional security systems with the verification of a person and protects the individual who performs the verification from contamination if a disease is present. The pulse, temperature, and other aspects of the health of the applicant are checked unobtrusively through a camera, microphone, and touch surface.

Click here for more product news in Door Hardware.