Severe Weather: Protecting Facilities With Technology

By Mark D. Miller

The entire U.S. economy is predicated on access to reliable and stable power and water services. Utilities are the lynchpin of a thriving economy, and climate change is exacerbating a myriad of extreme weather events across the nation, threatening the security and safety of power and water utilities and the communities they serve.

In California, the 2020 wildfire season killed more than 30 people, destroyed 8,500 structures, and scorched 4 million acres of land. Nationwide, wildfires caused $16.5 billion in direct damages, leaving hundreds of thousands of Americans displaced. Wildfires also represent one of the single most significant risks for all of California’s investor-owned electric utilities.

Additionally, in Texas, a severe winter storm in 2021 shut down the Texas power grid, with devastating consequences: 10 million lost power, 246 Texans lost their lives, and there was an estimated $300 billion in economic damages. Mississippi also recently experienced severe flooding that crippled Jackson, overwhelming the city’s main water plant and eliminating access to safe drinking water for 180,000 residents.

Measuring and analyzing weather has always been relevant to scientists and farmers, but in recent years, understanding severe weather developments has quickly become a greater area of concern for leaders around the globe. Manufacturers, utilities, facility operators, governments, and insurers nationwide require forecasting, monitoring, and risk management solutions for increasingly severe weather — including wildfires, floods, winter storms, and hurricanes. These technologies, bolstered by machine learning, provide more precise lightning and other critical severe weather data in seconds, helping key officials make better, faster decisions to protect property, enhance resiliency, and safeguard lives when it matters most.

Mitigating Wildfire Risks

Since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, local governments, insurers, and the general public have scrutinized the outsized role power utilities play in increased fire risk. When wildfires interact with utility equipment, the results can be explosive. At the same time, a great deal of utility infrastructure across the U.S. was designed to withstand the strain of last century’s climate, not today’s reality of increasingly severe and extreme weather.

Consumers are already feeling the pinch, as Texans were repeatedly asked to conserve power during daytime hours over the summer to combat overloaded power grids due to higher temperatures. Power lines, high-tension towers, and generation equipment are aging out, needing repair or are under-equipped, presenting an increased risk of starting fires.

Lightning is also one of the leading natural causes of wildfires, and fires started by lightning burn far more acreage on average than human-caused fires. It stands to reason that, as lightning strikes continue to increase, so will wildfire rates. Pinpointing and understanding where and when a lightning-generating storm is approaching power equipment and service areas is crucial.