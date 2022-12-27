Stance Healthcare Expands Table Offerings

Stance Healthcare introduced two new occasional table collections: Capri, available for health care settings, and Pavilion, available for both health care and Behavioral Health settings. Featuring a unique tapered base design, the new drum tables offer endless options to customize and feature highly durable Corian solid surface, laminate, and Marmoleum finish selections. Capri and Pavilion join Stance Healthcare’s impressive catalog of drum tables, which collectively supply the health care furniture industry’s largest offering in the category.

Designed for maximum cleanability and longevity of use, Capri tables are an ideal selection for today’s modern health care environments. Available in 24 different sizes, the laminate-finished tables can be customized with or without a plinth base. Meanwhile, the new Pavilion collection is offered in four models for behavioral health and 12 models for health care, with options including Corian solid surface and Marmoleum finish selections, which are regarded for their ability to withstand wear and tear in high-use environments. Pavilion is also available with or without the supportive plinth base.

Capri and Pavilion are a tech-forward offering for general health care and Behavioral Health settings, with optional electrical units. Adding to its aesthetic appeal, Capri’s available color selections include four new laminate colorways introduced by Stance Healthcare: Aria, Palomino, Dolce Vita, and White Chocolate. Pavilion is also available in Stance’s standard Marmoleum finishes and eight new colors: Violet, Fesco Blue, Leaf, Aqua, Honey Suckle, African Desert, Lemon Zest, and Scarlet, all of which provide playful and colorful palettes to support pediatric settings. The new Marmoleum color selections are also newly available on Stance’s Resilia drum table series.

The release of Capri and Pavilion continues Stance’s background of producing high-quality drum tables for modern health care environments. Stance’s Bali and Bora drum tables are also versatile, sleek occasional tables built to last in medical settings.

