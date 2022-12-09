Stylex Reveals Dau, A Sculptural Furniture Collection

Stylex launched Dau, a colorful, contemporary collection of tables, upholstered sofas, benches, poufs, and lounge chairs designed to reimagine the workplace and beyond. Agile and functional, Dau’s distinct playful shapes and optional integrated casters allow for mobility and the creation of dynamic sculptural seating arrangements for collaboration and community building.

Sculpted in multiple soft hexagonal lengths and widths, lounge chairs and sofas offer a supportive back cushioned with plant-based molded foam. The furniture collection includes inviting upholstered pieces can fit in oddly shaped nooks as well as open-plan spaces with single, single plus, and double seats and perfectly pair with the five sizes of poufs, including mini single, mini double, single, double, and island for endless grouping possibilities.

Accentuating user convenience, select chairs and poufs are offered with the option of a 360-degree swiveling tablet table, keeping your coffee at arm’s reach. Wired tables are also available as standalone elements with surface options of small 15.75” and medium 24”, specified at slightly staggered heights for nesting. As a centerpiece, the upholstered coffee table base can be topped with various 32” solid wood options, including white oak, natural maple, walnut, and opaque black.

Hidden beneath the friendly geometric frame of the lounge chairs, benches, sofas, and large poufs are cleverly concealed casters. The conceptual aim of the self-locking casters is two-fold, to bring the flexibility of movement to collaborative settings and the stability of focus once in the desired position. When seated, the casters recede into a pocket in the undercarriage and the weight of the seat seamlessly rests on the cushioned footers to prevent movement.

The furniture collection has been crafted with attention to detail including the upholstery. A sleek raised edge accentuates the ends of the hexagon in a seamless line to the base, emphasizing the unique shape with precision-matched thread colors. The upholstered pieces are also “zippered-in” with material matching colors.

Made in the U.S. with special consideration for the environment, Dau is Greenguard IAQ and Level 1 certified and available in CET, making it easy to specify. Additional sustainability features include Dau’s VOC-free powder coat finishes, water-based adhesives, CARB-Certified internal plywood frames, and plant-based polyurethane molded foam. The Dau family is backed by a 10-year performance warranty.

