These Are Not Your Grandma’s Gingerbread Houses!

This year, the official gingerbread display at the Willard InterContinental Washington DC depicts the grand Willard Center. It’s a gingerbread replica of the hotel itself, located in the heart of the U.S. capital, two blocks from The White House. A celebrated historic hotel, the Willard InterContinental Washington, DC has hosted almost every U.S. president since Franklin Pierce in 1853. The hotel’s architecture is memorable among the city’s grand buildings: a brilliant blend of Beaux-Arts-style architecture with a façade of finely cut white Indiana limestone and terra cotta tile. The gingerbread display is a charming edible interpretation of the hotel, from its iconic slate-gray mansard roofs and distinct round windows to its striped blue and white awnings. Each year, the Willard InterContinental’s annual gingerbread display pays tribute to an iconic landmark in or around the capital. The Willard Center was chosen to be featured in gingerbread in 2022 as a testament and a thank you to the hotel’s team. The display will be open to the public through December.

The spicy-sweet confectionary masterpiece at French Lick Springs Hotel is a long-standing tradition that starts taking shape as early as August each year. The resort hotel’s pastry chefs, Brittany Fisher and Princess McCallister, put a fresh spin on the gingerbread house annually. The 2022 gingerbread house is 7 feet wide, 8 feet tall, with a gingerbread brick chimney and gingerbread slate shingles. Special this year is “Ed” the snowman, made from 100 pounds of Rice Krispies Treats. Ed is a tribute to Charles “Ed” Ballard, who sadly died this year after spending many years as a key member of the hotel bakery staff. With nearly 7 pounds of ginger used in baking, the unmistakable holiday aroma greets visitors before they even see the display. The final display—not including the surrounding décor—weighs in at about 750 pounds.

For over a century, The Fairmont Hotel San Francisco has enchanted guests with its joyful holiday festivities and seasonal ambiance in the “The City by the Bay.” One of the hotel’s most-spectacular annual traditions is its stunning gingerbread house. At the end of November each year, the hotel lobby transforms into one of the world’s most beloved holiday destinations, where cherished memories for locals and visitors alike are created. The highlight of this awe-inspiring exhibit is the glowing, two-story Victorian-style gingerbread house, adorned in hundreds of pounds of See’s Candies® iconic sweets, located in the hotel’s grand lobby. Lovingly built with a completely edible exterior, the delectable abode was constructed by the Fairmont Hotel San Francisco’s talented culinary team, led by Executive Chef Michael Quigley. The house stands at over 22 feet high and 23 feet wide and includes thousands of baked gingerbread bricks. The hotel partnered with See’s Candies to decorate its gingerbread house and holiday displays this year. Hundreds of pounds of See’s Candies—including lollypops, sour candies, and chocolate confections—were artfully placed on the breathtaking build, creating a true work of art. The house itself contains more than 7,750 pieces of gingerbread, 1,500 pounds of royal icing, and hundreds of pounds of candy. The culinary team spent approximately 375 hours creating the gingerbread house and the engineering department worked 520 hours to construct its framework. The hotel, which was inducted into Historic Hotels of America in 2001, maintains its commitment to the environment each year by ensuring the display’s framework is recycled and the edible ingredients are composted. Guests and visitors are invited to come experience the aroma and vision until New Year’s Day 2023.

The Omni Grove Park Inn not only displays a magnificent gingerbread display in its lobby this December; it also hosts The 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition™ in November 2022. The hotel’s singular magnificent display is The Great Gingerbread House, which is modeled after the historic resort’s exterior and reaches from floor to ceiling in the hotel’s Great Hall. It consists of 400 pounds of powdered sugar, 64 pounds of egg whites, and 160 pounds of bread flour. The display is the result of a team of 15, including executive chefs and a carpentry expert, working a combined 500 scheduled hours over the course of 25 days. Guests can walk through the Inn to admire the intricate details of the life-size display, as well as browse the displays of entries from The 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition, including winning creations. The displays will continue through January 2, 2023.