2023 Greenbuild Registration Is Open!

This year's Greenbuild will celebrate USGBC’s 30th anniversary, and debut the next version of the LEED green building program: LEED v5.

Registration for the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) 2023 Greenbuild International Conference and Expo is now open. This year’s Greenbuild will take place in Washington, DC from September 26-29 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The Greenbuild conference will mark a significant milestone in the green building movement, as the site of USGBC’s 30-year anniversary celebrations.

“We have a lot to commemorate at Greenbuild – not only is it USGBC’s 30th anniversary, we also plan to debut the next version of the LEED green building program – LEED v5, to support the built environment in addressing critical imperatives including decarbonization, equity, health, biodiversity and resilience,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. “Along with our partner, Informa Connect, we are bringing together experts from around the world to share best practices, technologies, and solutions that enhance sustainability, performance, and quality of life throughout the built environment.”

Greenbuild is the world’s largest annual event for green building professionals, and features educational sessions, products, and networking opportunities for professionals from all sectors of the building industry. Industry professionals who register by April 21 will secure the lowest prices for the 2023 conference program.

The week of Greenbuild will also feature the annual WELL Summit hosted by USGBC partner the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), which will spotlight the role of buildings and organizations in people’s health and well-being. The WELL Summit will highlight WELL strategies and feature thought leaders on its MainStage and education program, all focused on delivering well-being at the enterprise level. Greenbuild attendees can register for both the Greenbuild conference and the WELL Summit.

“Attendees coming to Greenbuild can take advantage of an extraordinary week of inspiration, networking, and learning,” added Templeton.

To register for Greenbuild and for updates on speakers and programming, visit the Greenbuild website.