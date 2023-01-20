$20M Available To Historic Congregations

Lilly Endowment Inc. has renewed its support for the National Fund for Sacred Places, extending the program through 2027 and doubling the amount of capital grants available to congregations to more than $20 million. During the next five years, the National Fund will support congregations that have buildings of historical significance and architectural character, and that play an essential role in meeting the larger spiritual, social, and economic needs of the communities they serve.

The National Fund for Sacred Places is a program of Partners for Sacred Places in collaboration with the National Trust for Historic Preservation and provides financial and technical support for community-serving historic houses of worship across America, including $250,000 or more in capital grants. The collaboration builds on the organizations’ many years of experience in the field. For more than three decades, Partners for Sacred Places has helped congregations use best stewardship practices with their historic facilities in order to strengthen, serve, and celebrate their communities for the common good. And the National Trust for Historic Preservation has been the nation’s leading preservation organization for more than 60 years, a trailblazer in advocacy and grant-making to preserve America’s diverse history.