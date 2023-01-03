3 Takeaways From The 2022-23 Flu Season

Marked by unprecedented unpredictability and a higher-than-usual volume of cases, the 2022-23 flu season offers organizations important information on how to protect their staff and patrons in the workplace, according to new analysis² conducted by scientists and data experts from Reckitt’s Lysol Pro Solutions and BlueDot.

Reckitt’s Lysol Pro Solutions and BlueDot Inc. analyzed the spread and burden of flu in the U.S. during the current season compared to previous years. The analysis² found the following:

This Flu Season Has Been Unprecedented, Unpredictable

72% of U.S. states¹ observed a higher-than-usual volume of flu cases during the current season, compared to the mean burden of flu observed between 2015-2019.²

90% of U.S. states¹ reported an earlier-than-usual start to the current flu season, and the peak volume of cases occurred earlier than would be expected.² ³

Multiple-wave patterns from countries in the southern hemisphere such as Australia – often a predictor of the season in the U.S. because the seasons are inverted – indicate a potential emerging second wave later in the current season. A double-wave pattern was also observed in the U.S. in 2018-2019, driven by two different influenza A subtypes.²

Combination Of Diseases Has Placed Huge Burden On Healthcare Systems

The combined burden of flu with COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) resulted in peak hospitalization rates greater than any period during the pandemic, with the exception of the Omicron wave (early 2022).²

A compounding factor adding to this burden has been the increase in invasive group A strep (iGAS) infections among children in the U.S., which is currently being investigated by the CDC.4

“As anticipated, we’ve observed an unusually early start to the 2022-23 influenza season which has burdened our healthcare systems at an already vulnerable time,” said Dr. Andrea Thomas, Director, Epidemiology at BlueDot. “While flu cases are currently subsiding, we have observed that some countries in the southern hemisphere experienced a second wave approximately five to six months after the first peak in cases during their first substantial flu seasons since the pandemic began. These waves were driven by different flu strains. Given that most cases so far have been influenza A strains and there has been very little exposure to the flu over the last few years, it is possible that a second wave of flu could occur, potentially driven by influenza B. This underscores the need for businesses and citizens to remain active in preventative health measures, and it is not too late to obtain a flu vaccine if individuals have not already done so.”

Take Action To Protect Staff, Visitors

For facility management teams responsible for cleaning and maintenance, the following takeaways can be applied to help protect staff and patrons: