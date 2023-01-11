Applications Open For ISSA Scholars 2023-2024

ISSA Scholars scholarships help students attain higher education and introduce future leaders to career opportunities in the cleaning industry.

ISSA Scholars has opened its scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year. Employees of all ISSA member companies and their families are encouraged to apply now through April 14, 2023. There are also opportunities for member companies to donate to a scholarship fund or develop a new fund to support these efforts.

“Each year, ISSA Scholars awards scholarships to help deserving students achieve their dreams of higher education and introduce future leaders to career opportunities in the cleaning industry,” said ISSA Charities Director of Development Sandy Wolfrum. “We’re looking forward to seeing another impressive applicant pool and providing more scholarships to support the future of the industry.”

An ISSA Charities™ signature program, ISSA Scholars awards annual scholarships to students demonstrating academic excellence and leadership ability. These scholarships relieve the burden of tuition for ISSA member company employees and immediate family members pursuing degrees at accredited four-year colleges and universities.

With the support of ISSA member companies, ISSA Scholars awarded $157,000 in financial aid to 56 students in 2022. Member companies looking to provide support can donate to existing funds or develop their own scholarship award. ISSA announces the full list of scholarship recipients and company sponsors each year.

Click here to apply for a scholarship or to donate to ISSA Scholars. To create a scholarship fund under an ISSA member company, contact Sandy Wolfrum.