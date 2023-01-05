Cathedral School For Boys Unveils Expanded, Reinvented “Heart”

In San Francisco, the Cathedral School for Boys recently unveiled a strategic expansion that includes a sustainable addition and classroom reorganization designed by the Office of Charles F. Bloszies FAIA. The 12,000-square-foot addition and renovation adds a new modern element and creates valuable new spaces indoors and outdoors, while reorganizing much of the school’s interior program. Key capital improvements include a 4,000-square-foot, two-story addition while reworking 8,000 square feet of academic spaces for the Cathedral School’s Lower School and Upper School.

With an especially challenging and intricate setting, the project required the existing school building to remain occupied and operational while work proceeded in a narrow footprint adjacent to the medieval Gothic-style cathedral, demanding precise and creative logistical planning as well as review by the San Francisco historic preservation community. The Office of Charles F. Bloszies FAIA collaborated with Truebeck Construction and school leadership including the school’s Building and Grounds Committee.

“Today, our school is positioned for success into the future, able to continue its tradition of educational excellence,” said Melisa Seward Block, chief finance and operations officer for the school. “This is a transformational addition to the school’s building, not only adding important instructional and gathering space but also enabling the renovation of every existing classroom in the original building.”

The Cathedral School For Boys

An independent elementary school for boys in kindergarten through eighth grade, the Cathedral School for Boys is set within Grace Cathedral Close, encompassing an entire city block atop Nob Hill with several venerated and beloved historic landmarks. The steel-framed cathedral, encased in concrete, was completed in 1964 and sits amid ancillary buildings that are historic in appearance though constructed during the twentieth century. The Cathedral School for Boys is perched at the upper-most corner of the site, adjacent to the cathedral’s apse end, presenting a concrete structure built in the 1960s that takes cues from Le Corbusier’s Chappelle Notre Dame du Haut in Ronchamp, France.

“The school’s strategic plan identified the need for new spaces facilitating contemporary learning practices, including where students from different grades could assemble for collaborative studies,” says Charles F. Bloszies, FAIA. “Our expansion and redesign allow for a large Co-Teach room for lower school boys, Kindergarten-3rd grade — doubling as space for social functions — and a Learning Commons for upper school boys in grade 4 through grade 8.”

Given the block was already jam-packed with buildings, Bloszies and his design team worked from a master plan which had identified a sliver of space between the cathedral and the school, where an outdoor terrace structure with classrooms below had been added in 2009. The site also afforded a structurally robust platform, the terrace itself, on which to erect an addition without requiring new foundation work or extensive seismic strengthening of the original building.