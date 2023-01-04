Charter Next Generation Campus Earns ISCC PLUS Certification

Specialty film producer Charter Next Generation (CNG) has received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certificate (ISCC) for its Lexington, KY manufacturing campus. CNG received the ISCC PLUS certification through SCS Global Services, an inspection, verification, testing, and certification company that ensures proper traceability along the supply chain for the usage of circular materials, both recycled and/or bio-based via a mass balance approach.

CNG’s Lexington campus is one of the single-largest extrusion sites in the world with multiple facilities serving key markets such as fresh produce, personal care, e-commerce, dry foods, and protein.

“CNG’s Lexington campus has unparalleled capability,” said Dan Niss, President of CNG. “Now with the certification in place, we plan to immediately bring film solutions using chemically recycled resins to the market on a commercial scale.”