Charter Next Generation Campus Earns ISCC PLUS Certification

Specialty film producer Charter Next Generation (CNG) has received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certificate (ISCC) for its Lexington, KY manufacturing campus. CNG received the ISCC PLUS certification through SCS Global Services, an inspection, verification, testing, and certification company that ensures proper traceability along the supply chain for the usage of circular materials, both recycled and/or bio-based via a mass balance approach.
CNG’s Lexington campus is one of the single-largest extrusion sites in the world with multiple facilities serving key markets such as fresh produce, personal care, e-commerce, dry foods, and protein.
“CNG’s Lexington campus has unparalleled capability,” said Dan Niss, President of CNG. “Now with the certification in place, we plan to immediately bring film solutions using chemically recycled resins to the market on a commercial scale.”
“Taking bold steps to advance circularity is core to our mission to be the most sustainable film supplier in North America,” said Scott Hammer, Director of Corporate Sustainability. “By achieving ISCC PLUS certification in Lexington, we build on our commitment to expand the use of recycled polymers in place of virgin materials.”
CNG’s Lexington campus is the second site to attain ISCC PLUS certification. CNG’s Superior, WI site first achieved ISCC PLUS certification in 2021 and has since commercialized film solutions using circular polymers derived from mixed plastics via a mass balance approach.