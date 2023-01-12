Chemours And BOHN Launch New Refrigerants

The Chemours Company and Bohn de Mexico adopted the non-ozone depleting (ODP) and low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants, Opteon XL20 (R-454 C), Opteon™ XL40 (R-454A), and Opteon™ XL10 (R-1234yf) for its new line of BOHN Ecoflex condensing units.

The Opteon XL refrigerant line offers very low GWP solutions that fit perfectly with Bohn de Mexico’s new generation of Ecoflex equipment that provide cutting-edge technological innovations for optimal energy efficiency of refrigeration systems, as well as help the company meet its sustainability goals. This new equipment will enable an easier transition to sustainable technologies by reducing the need for high investment, operating costs for conversion, and adjustment to all store sizes and refrigeration requirements.

The frozen food chain also needs an extensive and reliable spare parts supply network. The failure of a component or refrigerant for a few hours can lead to huge losses. The partnership between BOHN and Chemours will also ensure the availability of replacement products at the various locations where the systems will be installed, leveraging Chemours’ network of authorized distributors that already supply traditional fluids.

In addition, Chemours continues to invest in the expansion of its Opteon production capacity to help meet growing cold chain demand. When Chemours opened its Corpus Christi, TX facility in June 2019, it tripled the company’s Opteon capacity, making it one of the largest HFO-1234yf production facilities in the world, a distinction it will maintain with its recently announced expansion project. The investment, along with ongoing debottlenecking projects, will further increase Opteon capacity by approximately 40%.

From transportation to food vending to air conditioning, Opteon refrigerants offer the optimal balance of performance, environmental sustainability, safety, and cost in many downstream industries and applications. These products were developed to meet stringent global environmental regulations while maintaining or improving performance compared to the current products they replace. A recognized leader in the manufacture and supply of sustainable, low GWP hydrofluoroolefins (HFO), Chemours continues to invest in and meet the needs of its customers as they continue to transition to low GWP refrigerants.

Click here for more product news in HVAC.