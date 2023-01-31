Criminal Justice Center Receives PCI Design Award

The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute (PCI) announced the 2023 PCI Design Awards, which consists of 25 winners and eight honorable mentions for the specials, buildings, and transportation categories. One special award was given to The Wayne County Criminal Justice Center in Detroit, MI, for Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Justice/Correctional Building.

Completed in 2022 for over $530 million, the new criminal justice complex has over one million square footage across five new buildings: a juvenile detention facility, an adult detention facility, a courthouse, and administrative and utilities buildings. These facilities serve as efficient spaces for staff, judges, attorneys, victim’s families, and the accused. The five new structures on the campus are all joined by a precast concrete connector building for transport between structures.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the PCI Design Awards program, which recognizes creative and innovative uses of precast concrete. The PCI Institute selects a jury of architects, designers, and construction experts to honor the best precast concrete projects in North America on a variety of parameters, including aesthetics, versatility, resiliency, durability, and more. The special awards are judged on similar criteria to the building and transportation projects, as well as additional requirements, including industry advancement, sustainable design, technology, and designs using all-precast concrete solutions.

“We are once again thrilled to recognize the tremendous capabilities of the precast concrete industry to meet the needs of the built environment, especially on this milestone 60th anniversary of the program,” said PCI President and CEO Bob Risser, PE. “Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to the jurors and PCI staff who make the program a success. Through the past 60 years, the precast concrete industry continues to innovate and improve and these exemplary projects are the latest examples of that.”

View all of this year’s winners and honorable mentions.