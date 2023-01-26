Division Twelve Introduces Spinni Stool

Division Twelve announced the launch of Spinni, the latest product in the company’s ever-growing collection of bent metal furniture. Take one spin and you’ll feel like a kid again. A playful twist on the practical drafting stool, Spinni is supportive, stylish, and takes sitting to a whole new level.

This marks a first for the brand: Spinni is the first Division Twelve product to feature a seat that swivels a full 360°. Plus, it’s carbon neutral. So not only can you spin around and around if you want to, but you can also feel really good about your minimal environmental impact while you do it.

Take one look at this modern chair and you’ll see the geometric shapes of the chair immediately — Spinni’s backrest is a rectangle, the footrest and seat are circles, and the angle of the legs mimic the shape of a triangle. Division Twelve’s vibrant color palette of over 20 powder coats allows you to play with color just like an influential artist when designing your own Spinni.

Spinni is available in two standard heights, barstool and counter. Spinni features a unique Tback detail that both showcases the bent metal construction while also providing support. All Spinni models come with an upholstered seat and back, available in any Division Twelve textile.

We like the Earth. So we use materials it approves of and that last a lifetime. Our steel and textiles are fully recyclable, our seat foam contains bio-based ingredients, and our seating is BIFMA LEVEL 2 certified and Indoor Air Quality certified at the Indoor Advantage Gold level.

But we don’t just stop there. We also use an eco-friendly powder coating process that limits VOC emissions in our metal frames. Plus, we’re a zero-waste-to-landfill facility — all to deliver sustainable furniture we can humblebrag about.

