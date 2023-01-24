Do You Have A Favorite School Custodian?

Cintas will award $10,000 to the winning custodian and $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and services to the winner’s school. On top of that, the winner’s school will receive a facility assessment and consulting package from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association (valued at $30,000) and enrollment in the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) Fundamentals Online Course. The nine finalists who round out the Top 10 will receive $1,000 each on behalf of Cintas, a cleaning supply package from Rubbermaid, and complimentary tuition to one ISSA Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) virtual training event (valued at $1,500).

New this year, the top three finalists will also receive an all-expense-paid trip for two to the ISSA Show North America in Las Vegas in November where they’ll be celebrated for their accomplishments.

“Despite long hours, custodians continue to show up for their students, faculty and others in their communities,” said John Barrett, Executive Director, ISSA. “ISSA has been in awe of their commitment, and we’re proud to work with Cintas to celebrate the best custodians across the U.S.”