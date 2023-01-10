EF Contract Releases Spectral Drift Flooring

The new flooring product offers 12 new colorways and allows versatility in all kinds of commercial spaces.

EF Contract debuted Spectral Drift. Inspired by fractured light, Spectral Drift is designed to provoke a second glance. Proprietary yarn styling enables the pattern to shift as hues gently intermingle, creating a change in perception from different vantage points. And the incorporation of metallic fibers adds depth to the design and creates a unique mottled effect background.

Available as an 18” x 36” modular tile, Spectral Drift offers a palette of 12 colors that includes blended neutral tones and carefully curated colors which allow a designer to create subtle effects or add vibrancy where desired. The 12 colorways available for Spectral Drift are: Ash, Amber, Sienna, Dolomite, Patina, Viridian, Smoke, Azure, Indigo, Ebony, Flame, and Crimson.

Spectral Drift features the Nexus Modular backing which can be installed in a variety of ways and is performance engineered to be visually appealing. In addition, it is designed to accommodate the long-term flooring budget. On the sustainability front, the backing contains pre-consumer recycled content, contributes to LEED, and is also recyclable through EF Contract’s R4 Carpet Reclamation Program.

Spectral Drift is perfect for middle-of-the-market projects in terms of price. Its versatility and grounded design make it applicable across many commercial environments — including corporate, education, senior living, retail, and more. And beyond the beauty of Spectral Drift specifically, EF Contract’s flooring coordinate effortlessly across all product platforms — modular carpet tile, broadloom, LVT, and Kinetex textile composite flooring. This offering enables you to blend a range of designs to create palettes that meet the demands of each unique space.

ProTex is a proprietary soil release technology that is applied and bonded to the pile fiber to impede soiling and to improve cleanability. The flooring is specifically engineered to maximize appearance retention with exceptional color, performance, sustainability, and practicality.

