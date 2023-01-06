The Next Big FM Challenge:
Managing Labor Shortages, Recruitment And Retention
DATE: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
TIME: 1:00pm EST / 10:00am PST
Last year many organizations faced a huge issue with retirements. Today, many team members are leaving for higher salary positions from organizations in their own backyard.
This presents multiple challenges for facility management leaders — institutional knowledge losses, competing for talent in a shrinking labor pool, smaller staffs working longer hours, and lower employee morale.
So how do you tip the scales to balance recruitment, retention, and labor shortages, while retaining critical institutional knowledge? In this free webinar, we’ll share simple ways to help address personnel challenges, including:
- Taking ownership of facility knowledge, so it doesn’t leave when your staff does or when 3rd party outsourced contracts expire.
- Increasing employee retention with technology and putting all your facility knowledge into one location for everyone
- How to create a collaborative facilities team environment
- Ways to capture, update and share your building information and provide field-verified building information access to all employees and vendors
- Accelerating training of new hires starting on day 1
Speaker
- David Trask, National Director of Facilities & Emergency Solutions at ARC Facilities
