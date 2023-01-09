Free This Month! LEED Certification Reviews Course

Throughout 2023, USGBC will select one education course about a specific aspect of green building that will be free for that month only. For the month of January, you can take advantage of the following free course that shares tips on LEED certification reviews.
Tales From Successful LEED Certification Reviews
- 1 Continuing Education (CE) credit
- Intermediate level
- Created by USGBC as part of USGBC Live 2022
- Format: Webinar
Course description
Explore the ways that LEED practitioners have been able to enhance the value proposition of LEED certification. By using different certification options available to them, including LEED volume and Proven Provider, and thinking outside the box, these providers have been able to leverage the certification process to meet their clients’ needs while streamlining the process. Hear directly from GBCI about the importance of quality control and direct engagement with your review team.
BOMA And BOMI Collaborate To Provide Education, Training
Whether you’re submitting your first LEED project, or guiding an entire portfolio through the process, the session will help you understand the options for enhancing your experience and scaling your impact. Commitment and collaboration between the owner, the project team, and GBCI can drive demonstrated performance and deliver on the ESG goals of the stakeholders involved.
View all free courses here.