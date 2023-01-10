How Drones Can Help Facility Managers Maintain Buildings

By Taylor Gantt

Effective facility management is crucial for the smooth running of any organization, as it ensures that the physical space is safe, comfortable, and efficient. It also plays a key role in maintaining the overall image and reputation of the organization.

For facility managers, the ability to find a safer, faster, smarter way to complete mundane and routine tasks is incredibly important for operations to run more efficiently and be less costly. For example, regularly cleaning a building exterior not only improves curb appeal and keeps property value high, but also increases the longevity of the building. However, because it’s a dangerous task that requires a significant amount of time, money, and energy, facility managers worldwide are looking for a better solution.

Drone Technology Keeps Workers Safe, Costs Down

Technology plays a significant role in the field of facility management, as it helps to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the overall management of physical spaces. Specifically, drone technology is becoming more and more popular for business and facility operations. Whether it’s delivering packages, taking photos, collecting data, or soft washing buildings, drones are a part of the business world. And for good reason — they’re efficient, affordable, and versatile.

For innovative facility managers, there’s a smarter way to keep building exteriors clean, and it just might save your workers from dangerous work conditions. With technology like the Lucid Drone Technologies C1 spraying drone, exterior washing becomes more efficient and cost-effective than ever before without disrupting the daily operation of the facility.

Traditional exterior washing methods are outdated and can be extremely dangerous:

Equipment like scaffolding, repel systems, and ladders are dangerous and result in thousands of injuries and fatalities per year.

Chemicals like SH (bleach) can splash back and cause damage to skin or even infections.

High-pressure from the pressure washer is around 50 times stronger than a garden hose, which can seriously injure someone.The pressure is also very hazardous for building materials and can cause lots of damage.

Each year in the U.S., around 500,000 people face ladder-related injuries or deaths. Repel systems, scaffolding, and boom lifts are not only dangerous, but life-threatening. With a Lucid C1 Drone, the same workers who are up on those dangerous lifts and repel systems can fly the drone easily with the training materials Lucid provides.