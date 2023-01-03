HVAC Product Focus

Compiled by the Facility Executive Staff
From the December 2022 Issue
This assortment of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions offers facility managers smart solutions for keeping building occupants healthy and comfortable.
Air Distribution Products
by Greenheck
Greenheck’s air distribution products include an extensive selection of grills, registers, diffusers (GRDs) and air terminal units (ATUs) that are designed, engineered, and tested to meet a wide range of performance and aesthetic requirements. Greenheck offers hundreds of air distribution product models, including supply and exhaust grills and registers, ceiling diffusers, linear diffusers, and grills, plenum slot diffusers, and VAV diffusers. Air terminal units include single duct, dual duct, constant volume, variable volume, and retrofit models.
Air distribution products are also offered for specialty applications such as displacement ventilation for spaces with ceiling heights of 9’ or greater, allowing more heated waste air to be removed. Stainless steel GRDs are available for applications requiring corrosion resistance and durability.
A complete line of fire-rated air distribution products is designed for use in three-hour fire-rated exposed grid suspended ceilings. Engineered polymer products are also available for environments with nonferrous requirements like MRI rooms, pools, and water treatment plants.
Hourly Analysis Program v6 (HAP)
by Carrier
Carrier released its latest version of the Hourly Analysis Program (HAP), its peak load and energy modeling software. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable, and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.
To reduce the time and effort required to create high-quality building models, HAP v6 combines a streamlined workflow with an extensive array of advanced 3D building modeling features, all woven into a core design that is easy to learn and use.
HAP v6 offers technical upgrades to reduce what used to take days of labor to a couple of hours of engineering time for building model creation. It integrates with the U.S. Department of Energy’s EnergyPlus calculation engine to provide cutting-edge system simulation capabilities. It utilizes the ASHRAE Heat Balance load calculation method to represent building physics more accurately.
Existing features for modeling the energy performance of modern HVAC equipment and controls have been upgraded to help building owners meet sustainability and environmental targets for greenhouse emissions.
HVAC Systems and Heat Pumps
by Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies updated its trusted Precedent, Odyssey, and Foundation lines of HVAC systems to help customers with buildings of all sizes embrace electrification and decarbonization. The company also released v5 of its essential system design software, TRACE 3D Plus, with new capabilities engineers can use to design and validate projects with confidence and clarity.
Trane has released new standard and high-efficiency Precedent heat pumps in 12.5- to 25-ton capacities. The Precedent line meets the U.S. Department of Energy’s energy efficiency standards. All next-generation units are in a high-efficiency model that exceeds those standards by 25% or more.
Trane’s all-electric Precedent heat pump is among the first packaged rooftop heat pumps in the industry available in a 25-ton capacity. Convenient characteristics simplify service and installation, such as hinged access to the control panel, color-coded wiring, keyed connectors, and no fan belts to adjust or replace. It arrives ready to install and most replacements don’t require a curb adapter.
TTS Synergy Series
by Facilities Resource Group, LLC
Facilities Resource Group, LLC unveiled the TTS Synergy Series to help engineers, contractors, and commercial facility owners and managers streamline and accelerate the process of changing out a centralized water heating system.
The standard package consists of an aluminum frame rack holding from two to six Noritz NCC199CDV Commercial Condensing Water Heaters with maximum inputs of 199,900 Btu/hour and maximum flow rates of 11.1 gallons per minute. Capable of providing more than 1,600 gallons of hot water per hour, the system is still compact enough to fit through a standard mechanical room doorway. Most importantly, the tankless TTS systems are pre-engineered and prefabricated for a quick, high-level install and without complications, minimizing costly downtime for commercial operators. Also included are the system controller, water and gas manifolds, expansion tank, breaker box with circuit breakers, digital pump controller with timer, surge protector, building recirculation pump, and isolation valves.
SpaceLogic Insight-Sensor by Schneider Electric
Schneider Electric’s SpaceLogic Insight-Sensor is a six-in-one ceiling-mounted room/zone sensor for people counting, occupancy, light, sound, temperature, and humidity sensing. Unlike traditional ventilation control that relies on schedules or CO2 levels, the SpaceLogic Insight-Sensor, which uses anonymous people-counting technology, responds to precise changes in room occupancy in real-time for optimal fresh air supply. The direct integration with EcoStruxure Building Operation enables fast response time with no additional design, configuration, or commissioning costs.
When more people enter a room, the Insight-Sensor informs EcoStruxure Building Operation, which dynamically adjusts room ventilation, reacting quickly before conditions become uncomfortable. Conversely, the Insight-Sensor ensures that energy use for HVAC or lighting is reduced when rooms are at low or zero occupancy.
SpaceLogic Insight-Sensor delivers remote control, wayfinding, and other occupant services enabled by Bluetooth iBeacon and third-party beaconing applications, as well as the ability to easily reconfigure floor plans and work areas based on actual space usage patterns.