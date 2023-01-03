HVAC Product Focus

Air Distribution Products

by Greenheck



Greenheck’s air distribution products include an extensive selection of grills, registers, diffusers (GRDs) and air terminal units (ATUs) that are designed, engineered, and tested to meet a wide range of performance and aesthetic requirements. Greenheck offers hundreds of air distribution product models, including supply and exhaust grills and registers, ceiling diffusers, linear diffusers, and grills, plenum slot diffusers, and VAV diffusers. Air terminal units include single duct, dual duct, constant volume, variable volume, and retrofit models.

Air distribution products are also offered for specialty applications such as displacement ventilation for spaces with ceiling heights of 9’ or greater, allowing more heated waste air to be removed. Stainless steel GRDs are available for applications requiring corrosion resistance and durability.

A complete line of fire-rated air distribution products is designed for use in three-hour fire-rated exposed grid suspended ceilings. Engineered polymer products are also available for environments with nonferrous requirements like MRI rooms, pools, and water treatment plants.