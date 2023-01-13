Johnson Controls Reveal Solutions To Support Energy Efficiency

Johnson Controls showcased innovative, new technologies and capabilities that address decarbonization and occupant health, safety, and comfort along with Johnson Controls-Hitachi.

Johnson Controls solutions improve sustainability and optimize building performance aligned with pending U.S. government regulations and other building priorities. According to the Johnson Controls annual Energy Efficiency Indicator Survey, nearly three-quarters of U.S. respondents said that they plan to increase their investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and smart building technology. This commitment is especially meaningful as building owners and homeowners alike scrutinize the efficiency of the tools and devices on which they depend and evaluate compliance with evolving energy-conscious regulations like the Department of Energy’s (DOE) 2023 energy efficiency requirements.

Choice Ultra-High Efficiency Rooftop Units (RTUs) provide value to owners from start to finish. Designed for simple installation and service, Choice RTUs can use existing curb fits and ductwork and offer single-side access to connections, coils, and compressors. With the addition of variable-speed technologies, this platform now delivers among the highest part-load efficiency in its class. The 12.5-23-ton Choice Ultra-High Efficiency Rooftop Units have up to 12.7 EER/20.3 IEER and exceed Department of Energy (DOE) 2023 part-load standards by 45%, greatly reducing energy consumption and operating costs over the lifetime of the unit.

With a 40% smaller footprint than standard heat pump units, the YORK HMCG2 Side-Discharge AC is a compact and efficient cooling option that is ideal for higher-density areas with less installation space, such as multifamily apartments and zero-lot-line neighborhoods. Available in a range of 2-5-ton models, HMCG2 air conditioners can reach efficiency levels up to 18.5 SEER2. Their modulating compressor maintains consistent home comfort, and their streamlined fan design keeps sound as low as 56 decibels, which is similar to the sound level of a residential dishwasher.

Click here for more product news in HVAC.