Kirei Unveils The Geo Collection Panels For Kirei Ink

Kirei announced the launch of the Geo Collection for Kirei Ink, custom-printed acoustic recycled PET panels and products that speak volumes without making a sound.

From big and bold geometric repeats to tranquil gradients and ombrés, the Kirei Ink Geo Collection’s mid-mod-inspired print patterns bring life to any space. Designers can choose from 10 print options—Hyperspace, Halftone, Linear Life, Big Fuzzy Dots, Vertical Gradient, Venetian, Horizontal Gradient, Maze, Mod Squircles, and Trenches—to add vibrancy or tranquility to any commercial interior space while reducing noise. Each print pattern is available in three unique colors.

Kirei Ink is 100% customizable and printed in-house so any print can be applied to Kirei’s panel products, including baffles, clouds, wall tiles, and more. Kirei Ink’s customization gives designers endless possibilities—from solid custom colors and patterns to wayfinding and logos—to reduce noise in any interior space in thoughtful new ways. The acoustic panels can be installed on walls and ceilings as well as in office furniture systems and wall panel systems. The Geo Collection is the third of four collections launched as a part of Kirei Ink.

Kirei Ink is printed on PET felt panels made from 60% post-consumer recycled PET with numerous environmental certifications, including Declare Label (Red List Free), HPD, and Low-VOC. Kirei Ink panels are printed using water-soluble, Greenguard-certified PROGRAPHIC UV ink. The LED inks contain less than .03% volatile organic compounds, are void of heavy metals, and contain up to 50% monomers and oligomers naturally derived from renewable resources, such as plants and biomass. Kirei Ink panels are manufactured to be placed with no trimming.

