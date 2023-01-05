LG Introduces Versatile Cleaning Solution, Cordzero A9 Kompressor

LG's first stick vacuum with steam power mop nozzle provides wet and steam mopping and comes with an 'all-in-one tower' docking station.

LG Electronics (LG) introduces its new CordZero A9 Kompressor™ with Steam Power Mop. Winner of a CES 2023 Innovation Award, the new model is the company’s first cordless stick vacuum cleaner to offer steam mopping functionality. The CordZero A9 Kompressor also comes with the innovative All-in-One Tower docking station, designed to store, recharge, and automatically empty the vacuum.

Equipped with the detachable Steam Power Mop nozzle, LG’s latest CordZero provides wet and steam mopping functionality; delivering a convenient, effective mopping performance that gets surfaces clean without using any detergent. In steam mopping, the mop pads are kept at a temperature of approximately 140° F, enabling the CordZero A9 Kompressor to remove stains from flooring more easily than a conventional wet mopping solution. According to Intertek, the global testing and certification organization, LG’s steam-heated mop pads are more effective than a typical wet mop at separating substances, such as hardened chocolate, from the floor.

The Steam Power Mop nozzle also comes with dual sensors, which help prevent the attachment’s steam generator from overheating, as well as an advanced, automatic water supply system that keeps the mop pads wet during mopping. For user safety, if the nozzle is lifted off the floor or is held stationary for a period of approximately 20 seconds, the steam supply shuts off, while mop pad rotation is halted after around one minute of inactivity. LG’s new cordless stick vacuum also incorporates the company’s Axial Turbo Cyclone technology, which helps remove dust and debris from floors and other household surfaces by generating powerful suction.

Accompanying the CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop is an All-in-One Tower. LG’s space-efficient and fast-charging docking station features a replaceable dust bag, an automated dustbin-emptying system, and an intuitive display that provides real-time status updates. LG’s All-in-One Tower also offers three different alert/notification melodies to choose from and hassle-free storage for CordZero vacuum accessories.

Click here for more product news in Cleaning and Maintenance.