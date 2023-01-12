Most Public Schools Feel Prepared For A Pandemic

Eighty-two percent of public schools indicated they had a written plan in place to handle a pandemic disease scenario, according to new data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), the statistical center within the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences (IES).

Additionally, public schools commonly reported having a written plan in place for active shooter situations (96 percent), natural disasters (94 percent), and suicide threats or incidents (92 percent).

“Planning for possible future national health crises has never been more important, as schools across the country have returned for in-person learning following the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said NCES Commissioner Peggy G. Carr. “During the 2017-18 school year, 46 percent of public schools had written plans for handling pandemics, so the increase to 82 percent as of November is notable. Also notable was that 93 percent of schools reported feeling ‘somewhat’ or ‘very prepared’ to handle pandemic disease situations.”

These findings are from the School Pulse Panel, which is part of NCES’s innovative approach to delivering timely information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on public K–12 schools in the U.S. Data was collected from 1,017 participating public schools between November 8 and November 22, 2022.

Key Findings

Pandemic Disease Preparation

Eighty-two percent of public schools indicated they had a written plan in place to deal with a pandemic disease scenario, a higher percentage than the 46 percent of public schools that indicated they had such plans during the 2017-18 school year on the School Survey on Crime and Safety (SSOCS), another NCES sample survey.

Ninety-three percent of public schools reported feeling “somewhat” or “very prepared” to handle pandemic disease.

School Safety: Policies, Practices, and Procedures

During the 2022-23 school year, public schools have a variety of written plans in place that detail procedures to follow for emergency scenarios. These include active shooter situations (96 percent), natural disasters (94 percent), and suicide threats or incidents (92 percent).

During the 2022-23 school year, more than 90 percent of public schools have or plan to drill their students on the following emergency procedures: evacuation (96 percent), lockdown (95 percent), and shelter-in-place (93 percent).

Thirty percent of public schools report drilling evacuations nine or more times during the school year, 40 percent of public schools report drilling lockdowns twice per school year, and 41 percent report drilling shelter-in-place twice per school year school year.

Most public schools reported that they felt “somewhat” or “very prepared” to deal with shooting threats (92 percent), intruder situations (92 percent), bomb threats or incidents (87 percent), and active shooter situations (85 percent).

Security Personnel