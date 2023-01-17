Next Generation Of SIL Rated Warning Signals Released 

E2S reveals a line of warning devices with SIL1 and SIL2 compliance, which can be used in both hazardous areas and safe area applications.

E2S Warning Signals announced their next generation of SIL1 and SIL2 compliant warning devices.

The D1x, GNEx, STEx, AlertAlarm, and AlertAlight ranges of alarm horn sounders, LED and Xenon Strobe beacons, plus combination sounders with beacons, are now available with SIL1 and SIL2 compliance as standard. This globally approved range of signals provide the ultimate in life safety notification in both hazardous areas and safe area applications.

The D1x series is a family of beacons, alarm horn sounders, combination signals, and pull stations that are approved for all Class I/II Division 1 and Class I Zone 1 and 21 applications. The GNEx series is a family of signal and call points that feature corrosion proof GRP, glass reinforced polyester enclosures. The STEx is also a family of signal and call points but they feature 316L grade stainless steel enclosures. AlertAlarm and Alertlight series contains high performance industrial warning signal horn sounders. The AlertAlight series combines the horns with Xenon strobe beacons or high output LED beacons

Expert third-party PFD analysis of the extensive product reliability data available for these product ranges confirms SIL1 and SIL2 compliance. Assessed to IEC 61508 (2010) Random Hardware Failures and Systematic Failures—Route 2H. As compliance is achieved in a 1oo1 architecture no duplication or redundancy of devices is required.

In addition to the standard SIL1 and SIL2 compliance described above, the unique E2S SIL2 diagnostic module can be specified, providing an industry-leading solution for safety systems requiring warning signals with active diagnostics and SIL2 compliance via Route 1H in a 1oo1 configuration. The module is factory integrated with the signal electronics allowing the diagnostic circuitry to assess the audible or visual output of the sounder or beacon. Any detected power supply failure or failure-to-activate event is reported back to the controlling system via the diagnostic relay output. The SIL2 diagnostic module product version is now available across the D1x, BEx, GNEx, and STEx ranges of explosion proof audible and visual signals in marine-grade aluminum, GRP, or stainless-steel enclosures.

For safety system initiation the E2S ranges of break glass manual call points and push buttons with tool reset, momentary and dual action, are also SIL1 and SIL2 compliant as standard.

