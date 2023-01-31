Niagara Unveils Phantom One Piece Toilet

Niagara® introduced its new Phantom One Piece. The new Phantom is a fresh blend of design and award-winning technology, offering industry-leading performance and water efficiency that will help customers reduce water consumption and alleviate high utility bills.

The new Phantom One Piece toilet includes Niagara’s patented Stealth Technology, which has won more than 15 industry and EPA WaterSense awards for re-engineering the flush into a high-power, low-maintenance, virtually clog-free, water-efficient solution that has saved billions of gallons of the world’s water. This innovative technology has a vacuum-assist pull and a noise-cancelling tank for a whisper-quiet flush. At an efficient 0.8 GPF, the new Phantom One Piece is powerful enough to flush 1,000g of miso, is MaP Premium rated, WaterSense certified and impressively surpasses all industry drain line carry standards.

The Phantom One Piece displays a modern, sleek design that is ideal for residential, multifamily, and hospitality properties. It also offers a comfortable elongated bowl and ADA height. Its design offers a concealed trapway that’s aesthetically pleasing and makes it one of the easiest toilets to clean. The new Phantom includes upgraded components like zinc powder-coated handles available in left or right options and a Fluidmaster fill valve that dramatically reduces noise.

Builders and plumbing professionals will find the convenience of a pre-assembled tank extremely useful. Because of this feature, pros can install the Phantom quickly and efficiently, leaving little room for error. The Phantom also offers an extra-large footprint making installation faster and easier leaving less room for errors and providing the ability to cover old tile.

The new Niagara Phantom One Piece boasts a 15-year warranty on tank trim, a lifetime warranty on vitreous china, and a dedicated team of customer service professionals for the wholesale plumbing channel available to answer questions.

