Your Chance To Nominate Your Hygiene Hero Ends Friday!

Do you know a facility maintenance or cleaning professional who goes above and beyond, all while implementing sustainable cleaning practices? If so, now’s your chance to get that hygiene hero recognized!

Until this Friday, January 27, you can nominate a hardworking individual of a small business or facility for the 2022-2023 Sustainable Hygiene Heroes awards, hosted by Sofidel.

The grand prize winner will receive $4,000 cash and $500 worth of paper products from Sofidel, and the two runners-up will receive $500 cash each.

“We are excited to honor cleaning professionals and facility managers across the country who have made strides at their facility to protect people and the planet through sanitation and hygiene,” said Fabio Vitali, Vice President of Marketing, Sofidel America.