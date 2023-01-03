SC Johnson Introduces Kresto Cherry Wipes

The sanitary product is a handy, heavy-duty wipe that can be used on surfaces and skin to remove contaminants.

SC Johnson Professional introduces Kresto® Cherry Wipes. The sanitary wipes are heavy-duty hand wipes that work to remove the toughest contaminants like oil grease, paints, sealants, and resins. The wipes are designed with a skin conditioner to prevent the skin from drying and leave it feeling smooth after use.

Kresto Cherry Wipes contain no VOC-regulated ingredients and include a pleasant cherry fragrance that fights tough odors. The product will have no adverse effect if in contact with surfaces prior to the application of paint or surface coatings.

They’re made with dual-sided extra-large 10×12” wipes that work effectively to keep hands, tools, and arms clean. In addition to the strong base cloth fabric, the wipes contain polypropylene scrubbers and heavy-duty cleaning ingredients to ensure a thorough job is done every time with no need for rinsing with water. Kresto Cherry Wipes are available in handy, easy-to-use 70-count and 130-count containers. The handy, easy-to-use tub can be used at the work-point for quick cleaning, or on the move when working remotely and normal hand washing facilities are not conveniently available. Dispose of used products in accordance with local waste disposal regulations. Do not flush down the toilet.

The product has been independently assessed for human toxicity and product stability. It is declared safe for intended use, meeting all relevant regulatory requirements. They have a shelf life of at least 24 months from the date of manufacture when stored unopened at room temperature. Kresto Cherry Wipes are a cosmetic product, manufactured and labeled in compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and with the related regulations issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

