UBS Arena Earns LEED Green Building Certification

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park and home of the New York Islanders, UBS Arena has been awarded LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Certified status by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). The state-of-the-art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles, John Mayer, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone. It achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality.

The facility also achieved carbon neutrality for operations in Fall 2022, making it the first arena to do so on the eastern U.S. seaboard.

“We are excited that UBS Arena was awarded LEED certification. This acknowledgement highlights the dedication we put forth in its efforts to be environmentally conscious when designing and constructing our venue,” said Kim Stone, President of UBS Arena and Executive Vice President of OVG East Coast. “As a founding member of GOAL (Green Operations & Advanced Leadership) and the first OVG Owned & Operated venue to achieve this prestigious certification, we’re proud that UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability.”

Key focal points and strategies used to achieve LEED certification include: