Will Your Next Cybersecurity Breach Come From The Inside?

While reports of professional cyberthieves breaching corporate and public sector servers dominate the news, a recent survey of business executives found that 71% worry about accidental internal staff error as one of the top threats facing their companies, almost on par with concern about outside hackers (75%). An additional 23% said they worry about malicious intent by an employee.

The survey, conducted by EisnerAmper’s Outsourced IT Services practice, found somewhat muted faith in current safety measures, with the largest share (51%) saying they are only “somewhat prepared,” 39% feel “very prepared,” 6% feel they are not at all prepared in their overall cyber defense strategies, and 4% are unsure. When asked about internal cyber defense, 57% are “somewhat confident,” 37% are “very confident,” and 6% are “not at all confident.”

Employee Training

The survey points to the need for ever-increasing vigilance via employee training and awareness, along with continued investment in system upgrades and staff. Only half (50%) said they are conducting cybersecurity training on a regular basis. A total of 44% held a training within the prior six months, 25% held a training more than seven months ago, and an alarming 31% said they had never held a single training event.

“A decade ago, business leaders likely equated cybersecurity breaches with external hackers, but the new normal of virtual and hybrid work has exposed a wide array of new cybersecurity threats, many coming from the inside,” said Rahul Mahna, Partner and Head of Outsourced IT Services at EisnerAmper. “Businesses need to optimize their resources to ensure they are sparing no proactive measures. An important first step is training staff and refreshing that education at regular intervals. Given the increase in virtual/hybrid work, most companies should be conducting cybersecurity training at least quarterly. It’s far more efficient to spend up front on education, state of the art software and hardware and, most of all, reliable IT staff who feel a stake in the company’s success.”

IT Budget

Seventy-one percent (71%) said they will keep their IT budget the same even during a recessionary economy, 21% said they will decrease their IT budgets, and only 8% expect to increase budgets.