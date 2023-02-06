ASHRAE Recognizes Members At 2023 Winter Conference

ASHRAE kicked off its 2023 Winter Conference this week in Atlanta, and one of the first actions it took was to recognize the achievements and contributions of its members. Here’s a list of those awards and recipients:

Fellow ASHRAE

Fellow ASHRAE is a membership grade that recognizes members who have attained distinction and made substantial contributions in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC&R) and the built environment such as education, research, engineering design and consultation, publications, presentations and mentoring. The society elevated 13 members to the grade of Fellow:

Billy Austin, BCXP, BEAP, BEMP, CHD, HBDP, HFDP, OPMP, principal, Shultz Engineering Group, PC, Charlotte, NC

Christopher Chao, vice president, Research and Innovation, chair professor, Thermal and Environmental Engineering, director, Policy Research Centre for Innovation and Technology, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong

Kelley Cramm, P.E., mechanical technical manager and associate, Henderson Engineers, Lenexa, KS

Srinivas Garimella, professor, Hightower chair in engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA

James T. Hanley, retired, senior research environmental scientist and program manager, RTI International, Triangle Park, NC

Kenneth E. Hickman, Ph.D., Life Member ASHRAE, consultant, Johnson Controls, York, PA

Michael Kauffeld, Ph.D., professor, Karlsruhe University of Applied Sciences, Karlsruhe, Germany

Syed Shehzad Raza Kazmi, principal engineer and CEO, ACS Engineering Concern, Lahore, Pakistan

Francis Mills, C.Eng., Life Member ASHRAE, Frank Mills Consulting, Leyland, Lancashire, UK

Milind Vishwanath Rane, Ph.D., professor, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai, India

Anand Seth, P.E., Life Member ASHRAE, (posthumously) ASA Consulting, North Reading, MA

Gordon P. Sharp, president, International Institute for Sustainable Laboratories, Arlington, VA

George A. Tsongas, Ph.D., P.E., Life Member ASHRAE, building scientist and consulting engineer, Portland, OR

Award of Engineering Excellence

The Award of Engineering Excellence was created in 1989 to recognize a first-place winner of the Society-level Technology Award competition for an outstanding application of innovative design and effective energy utilization. Recipients of the Award of Engineering Excellence have demonstrated the best overall compliance with the judging criteria.

First place recipients of the Award of Engineering Excellence are:

Lianne Cockerton, ing. and Martin Roy, ing., new institutional buildings category, Local 144, Point-aux-Trembles, Quebec, Canada. The building is owned by Association Unie Local 144.

The ASHRAE Technology Awards

The ASHRAE Technology Awards recognize outstanding achievements by ASHRAE members who have successfully applied innovative building designs. Their designs incorporate ASHRAE standards for effective energy management and indoor air quality and serve to communicate innovative systems design. Winning projects are selected from entries earning regional awards.

Nobuhiro Hirasuga, Shun Kato, Takashi Akimoto, Ph.D. and Yu Sakamoto, new commercial buildings category, Shinryo Shinjo Building, Tokyo, Japan. The building is owned by Shinryo Corporation.

Tyler Larkin, Tracy Steward and Thom Anderson, existing commercial buildings category, Ingalls Building, Cincinnati, OH. The building is owned by SREE Hotels LLC.

Raymond Man-Hung Yau, Ph.D. and Kwai Ping Lau, EBCx commercial buildings category, Retro-Commissioning and Digital Transformation Cityplaza Mall, Hong Kong. The building is owned by Swire Properties Limited.

Drew Roberts and Benjamin Hobbs, new educational facilities category, BCPS Holabird and Graceland Schools, Baltimore, MD. The building is owned by Baltimore City Public Schools.

John Andary, P.E., new health care facilities category, Santa Rosa Medical Office Building 6, Santa Rose, CA. The building is owned by Kaiser Permanente.

Simon Kattoura, P.Eng., existing industrial facilities or processes category, Hood Packaging Corporation, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The building is owned by Hood Packaging Corporation.

Lee Harrelson, P.E., Tracy Steward, Dennis Finn Jr., P.E. and Brian Turner, new public assembly category, Lubber Run Community Center, Arlington, VA. The building is owned by Arlington County Department of Environmental Services.

Adrianne Mitani, P.Eng., residential facilities category, 70 Gloucester, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The building is owned by Claridge Homes.

Student Design Competition

The 2022 Student Design Competition focused on the design of a new 23,300-square-meter, two-story performing arts building on a higher education campus in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. As part of the project, new HVAC systems were designed for the performing arts building. The building consists of offices, classrooms, studios, performance halls, auditorium, offices, food services, and parking area.

First place in the HVAC Design Calculations category was awarded to the University of Hong Kong, Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong. Team members are Cheung Wan Ki, Chow Sze Wah, Sum Ho Yin and Yung Ho Lam.

First place in the HVAC System Selection category was awarded to Pennsylvania State University, State College, PA. Team members are Donald Black, Mason Blank, Sarah Halstead, Isabella Zuccaro and Weston Kimmey.

First place in the Integrated Sustainable Building Design category was awarded Universitas Indonesia, Indonesia. Team members are Bagus Rangin, Edward Mendrofa, Harrys Argaditya, Nadhira Izzatur, Rizki Siregar and Satria Sutan Azhari.

The Setty Family Foundation Applied Engineering Challenge

The Setty Family Foundation Applied Engineering Challenge requires students to plan, develop, and enact solutions to sustainability issues in their local or regional areas. In the 2022 Setty Family Foundation Applied Engineering Challenge, students were challenged to design an ultra-cold refrigeration system for vaccine delivery that is capable of being transported to all global locations.

The first place student team is from Bandung Institute of Technology, Indonesia. Team members are Axel Dawne, Farhan Afdhalul Ihsan, Febricetta Zahraketzia Sarwono, I Made Wiratathya Putramas, Joel Fredericko Sumbowo and Kanita Prameswari.

E.K. Campbell Award of Merit

James Kamm, P.E., Ph.D., Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, received the E.K. Campbell Award of Merit. This award honors an individual for outstanding service and achievement in teaching and is presented by the Life Members Club. Kamm is professor emeritus, University of Toledo, Toledo, OH.

ASHRAE Award for Distinguished Public Service

William F. McQuade, P.E., Fellow Member ASHRAE, received the ASHRAE Award for Distinguished Public Service. The award recognizes members who have performed outstanding public service in their community and, in doing so, have helped to improve the public image of the engineer. McQuade is vice president, Sector Services, Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), Arlington, VA.