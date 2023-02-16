ASSP Publishes Third Edition Of Safety Professionals Handbook

In addition to being a resource for occupational safety and health conferences, education courses, industry standards, and networking opportunities, the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) offers books and technical publications that cover every facet of workplace safety and health.

First released in 2008, ASSP’s flagship book, the Safety Professionals Handbook, has become a standard reference guide for safety professionals and students across all industries. It also has been adopted by several colleges as a classroom text.

The third edition of the Safety Professionals Handbook, which helps safety professionals expand their knowledge, advance their careers, and improve safety at work, is now available. The third edition, now in one volume, continues ASSP’s commitment of providing a comprehensive resource that can be easily understood at all levels of experience. Approximately 90 expert practitioners present the latest research and practical applications in occupational and environmental safety and health.

Essential topics include regulatory guidance, science and engineering, cost analysis and budgeting, benchmarking and performance criteria, and hazardous materials handling. The handbook features learning objectives and review questions for every chapter; numerous case studies that reflect real-world experiences; updated references to OSHA regulations and consensus standards; and an appendix with formulas, computations and rules of thumb.

All royalties from sales of the new handbook go to the ASSP Foundation. The donations will support initiatives that bring more experts into the safety and health field so workplace incidents are prevented before they occur.