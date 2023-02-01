Carhartt Grant Encourages Women In Skilled Trades

With the skilled labor shortage remaining a challenge across several industries, opportunities for women to enter the trades are stronger than ever. Women’s share of the ever-expanding construction workforce reached an all-time high – 14 percent – in 2022¹, and the number of minority women apprentices has nearly doubled in recent years.² Looking ahead to International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8, Carhartt is dedicating its Spring 2023 round of bi-annual “For the Love of Labor” grants to increase female representation in the skilled trades.

Now through February 17, eligible nonprofit organizations that help place women in skilled positions can apply for the Spring 2023 grants, which are part of the brand’s commitment to strengthening and diversifying America’s workforce. Recipients will be announced in early March ahead of International Women’s Day as part of Carhartt’s larger celebration of women in the skilled trades.

“While women have always played a vital role in this country’s rich history of labor, they remain disproportionately underrepresented in the skilled trades, where many of the jobs are historically male-dominated,” said Linda Hubbard, president and COO at Carhartt. “Carhartt was founded on the belief that careers in the skilled trades provide rewarding and inclusive job opportunities, and through our next round of grants, we strive to empower like-minded organizations that champion women as an integral part of America’s workforce.”

Launched in August 2022, Carhartt’s For the Love of Labor grant program was created to support community-based nonprofit organizations nationwide to educate, train, and place workers into meaningful skilled trade jobs. The inaugural round of For the Love of Labor grants, totaling $175,000, were awarded to four organizations in Carhartt’s home state of Michigan, including Women Who Weld, Women in Skilled Trades, Emerging Industries Training Institute, and Workforce Development Institute – Access for All.