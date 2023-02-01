Charter School Breaks Ground On New Chemours STEM Hub

In Wilmington, DE, the Chemours Company recently joined the EastSide Charter School (ESCS) to break ground on new 24,000-square-foot community STEM facility. The Chemours STEM Hub at EastSide Charter School will serve as a premier access point for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education and other development opportunities in the Wilmington community.

The project was made possible in part by a $4 million grant the global chemistry company made in 2021 through its ChemFEST school partnership program. The Chemours STEM Hub will offer public spaces for learning and improve access for more students from more backgrounds to be exposed to, excited by, and interested in STEM.

“Shaping the world’s future through the power of our chemistry requires great innovators and problem solvers from all backgrounds. And ensuring we have a robust pipeline of future STEM talent requires strategic investments to nurture students and members of communities who have been underserved, under-resourced, and often overlooked,” said Mark Newman, President and CEO at Chemours. “Our ChemFEST school partnership program provides greater access and support so students can grow, explore, and achieve their dreams. We’re excited to take another step closer to opening the doors on the Chemours STEM Hub at EastSide Charter School.”

The Chemours STEM Hub will house ESCS APEX (Middle School Honors) and STEM programs and include a maker’s space, 3D printing, engineering, and other STEM-related activities. The impacts of the Hub will extend beyond the school day as it will double as a community center after-school, on weekends, and in the summer. Out-of-school programming will include mentoring, robotics, coding, chemistry, biology, renewable energy, and Science Olympiad competitions.