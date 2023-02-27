Choosing The Right HVAC Contractors

By Lisa Trymbiski

From the February 2023 Issue

Facility managers work with many different types of service providers in the course of their jobs. It can be a challenge to understand what to look for in a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) contractor, especially for FMs that aren’t already familiar with HVAC systems and the industry.

It’s critical to find a company that has the experience and knowledge to provide heating and cooling solutions and address issues that arise reliably and quickly. It is also important to choose a provider that has strong customer service skills and is easy to work with. Here’s what you should consider when looking for an HVAC contractor:

Is Licensed, Bonded, And Insured

While some states don’t require HVAC technicians to obtain licenses, many do. Even if your state does not require HVAC contractor licenses, you should still check whether they have industry certification to ensure they have proper training. Under the Clean Air Act, all HVAC technicians must be certified by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to handle coolants. Verify the contractor and its employees have this certification before agreeing to contract with the company. Before a technician can get a Section 608 certification from the EPA, they must complete three years of training and pass a certification exam.

If your state does require HVAC licenses, verify the status of the contractor’s license with your state’s licensing board. In states where licensing is required, an HVAC contractor will also need an HVAC bond. Check the contractor’s bond and its status to confirm it is valid. A contractor’s bond can protect your company in case the contractor fails to perform as promised or commits any regulatory violations. Finding the right

HVAC contractor

can help you save money,

prevent problems, and

ensure legal compliance.

Finally, make sure the HVAC contractor has all relevant types of insurance, including commercial liability insurance and workers’ compensation insurance. Insurance can help to transfer the risk so that your company can avoid potential losses caused by accidents and injuries. The contractor’s commercial liability insurance will protect your company if a technician damages your property or causes injuries to your customers or employees while working on the site. Workers’ compensation insurance protects your company from liability if an HVAC technician employed by the contractor is injured while working on your property.

Knows The Local Building Codes

If you are hiring an HVAC contractor to install an HVAC system in your facility, they must know the local building codes of your city or county. This is imperative—you want the HVAC contractor to meet all legal requirements for the installation. Ask a prospective company about its permitting process. The HVAC contractor should know the permits that will be required and pull them for your company instead of asking you to pull them for the contractor. When the contractor you hire is responsible for obtaining the permits, they will be more likely to perform the work according to the legal requirements. This can help you save time, avoid delays, and prevent losses from having to correct substandard work following a failed inspection.

Has The Right Equipment And Access To Parts

When issues arise with your facility’s HVAC system, you need to have the work completed quickly and correctly. For that reason, it’s important to confirm that the contractor you hire has the right equipment and tools, including the following: