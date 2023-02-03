Continuity Insights: 5 Business Resiliency Standard Takeaways

In the first of a series, Facility Executive introduces you to one of the many business continuity professionals scheduled to speak at the 21st Annual Continuity Insights Management Conference, which will take place at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, April 24-26, 2023.

In these times, when the need for critical information-sharing has never been greater, Continuity Insights offers insight, inspiration, and actionable ideas presented by a faculty of leading business continuity experts and practitioners. This conference provides a timely and important opportunity to share best practices, lessons learned, and effective strategies employed to ensure organizational resilience.

Here, we chat with Carol DeLatte, Senior Business Continuity Manager, Exeter Finance, Irving, TX.

Facility Executive: Tell us about your background. How did you first start getting involved with business resiliency?

Carol DeLatte: I, like many others who have been involved with business resiliency, did not say “My career choice is business resiliency” – probably because it’s sort of evolved over the past few decades; it’s not like going to school to become an elementary school teacher or CPA. My industry experience dates back to the 20th century, when my first exposure to Disaster Recovery (DR) began during the infamous Y2K preparations. During the early 2000s I was introduced to Business Continuity (BC), and never looked back! Thenceforth, I have achieved my Certified Business Continuity Professional (CBCP) certification through DRII (2007), followed by adding MBCI through BCI to incorporate international business alliances (2015).

FE: What is the best career advice you’ve ever received?

CD: Mentorship! Over the years, I have been a mentee and a mentor. I was taught to never stop learning and never stop teaching/sharing. Mentorship covers both, and some of my lifelong business relationships/forever friends started with mentorship.

FE: What are some of the standards options you will be discussing, in relation to business resiliency and disaster recovery, in your presentation? Why do you want to highlight these specific standards?

CD: The session has two parts. After a brief presentation, there will be a panel discussion. The panel participants are representing the following standards, which are currently the most widely used worldwide: NIST, ISO, FFIEC and “Hybrid”. Each panel participant has expertise/experience in the standard they will be presenting/defending/promoting. Based on the planning meetings we’ve had in preparation for the session, it sounds like it’s going to be a lively discussion!