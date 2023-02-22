Danfoss Seeks EnVisioneer Of The Year Award Nominations

Do you know a facility professional who has used Danfoss products or solutions for a project that saved energy and benefited the environment? If so, Danfoss is now accepting entries for its 14th annual EnVisioneer of the Year award competition.

Launched in 2010, the competition recognizes North American original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), building owners, municipalities, contractors, consulting engineers, system integrators, and end users that have introduced a new product, opened a new facility, or invested in a building or system upgrade in the past 18 months and used Danfoss products or solutions to realize significant energy and environmental savings.

This year, Danfoss has expanded the categories to allow for multiple winners. Categories now include HVAC/Buildings, Food Retail/Commercial Refrigeration, Industry/Water, Transportation (including marine), Mobile Equipment and more.