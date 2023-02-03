Eaton’s Wiring Devices Introduces Protective Covers

Eaton’s Wiring Devices announced its new Code-Compliant Extra Duty Weather Protective Covers. The covers are offered in single- and two-gang models, Eaton’s Wiring Devices’ while-in-use weather protective covers feature durable, corrosion-resistant construction, protecting devices from cracking and breaking from harsh conditions.

With a choice of die-cast aluminum or UV-resistant polycarbonate models, the covers feature a patented corner ball hinge design that allows for both vertical or horizonal mounting without having to disassemble the product—the cover will open in either orientation.

From spring-loaded metallic covers to While-In-Use enclosures, the family of weatherproof covers is designed for longevity in virtually any outdoor, indoor, wet, or damp location. Code-Compliant Extra Duty Weather Protective Covers has a temperature rating of -4°F to 158°F for extreme conditions. Whether it is for impact and corrosion-resistant products for an industrial job or flexible installation options for a residential home, the protective covers are used for commercial and residential applications.

For installation flexibility, the innovative design also allows the interior box to accept multiple device inserts to accommodate decorator and GCFI devices, duplex receptacles, round receptacles, and toggle switches, allowing up to 55 different configurations. Code-Compliant Extra Duty Weather Protective Covers also feature single-gang covers that include three inserts for 16 different configurations and two-gang covers that include five inserts for 55 different configurations. The new, low-profile models (single-gang) feature a unique design that eliminates the cord bending inside the cover and the cover cord opening fits #12 AWG or lighter cord.

The protective covers have the following compliances and ratings: NEMA 3R rated, resisting the ingress of water, rain, ice, and snow; NEC 2017 and 2020 406.9 (B)(1) for wet locations and extra duty requirement; and cCSAus Certified.

