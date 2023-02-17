How To Ensure Employee Safety, Business Continuity As Crises Mount

Effective communication starts with the ability to quickly identify threats and verify information, and then disburse notifications to the right people, through the right channel, and at the right time. Modern emergency communication systems allow crisis management teams to do just that with location-based safety alerts. Utilizing GPS, map views, and geofencing capabilities, emergency communication system tools help organizations accurately identify and communicate only with those most impacted during a crisis. This also prevents notification fatigue as facility managers and employees know they won’t be contacted if an emergency doesn’t pertain to them or their respective location.

When it comes to employee safety, two-way communication can be the difference between lives saved and lives lost. It’s important for emergency communication systems to have features like read receipts, which confirm all employees at affected facilities have received time-sensitive alerts. Wellness check surveys, in which employees can quickly respond with the number or option that represents their current state, are another way for emergency response teams to confirm employee safety and facility operations.

For example, if a hurricane is approaching an organization’s facility or facilities, employers can quickly send an emergency text message and employees can respond with option number 1 for “I have evacuated and I am at a safe location,” option 2 for “I have evacuated and am on my way to a safe location,” or option 3 for “I am unable to evacuate and need assistance.” This allows both emergency management teams and facility managers to understand which employees may need immediate help or additional resources when time is crucial.

Ensuring Business Continuity