Webinar: Ensuring Maintenance Reliability In Your Operations
DATE: Wednesday, February 22, 2023
TIME: 2:00pm EST / 11:00am PST
When maintenance and reliability management are well-implemented, they help provide the appropriate maintenance on the right assets at the right time. According to a McKinsey study, this can reduce machine downtime by 30%-50% and increase machine life by 20%-40%.
This presents multiple challenges for facility management leaders — institutional knowledge losses, competing for talent in a shrinking labor pool, smaller staffs working longer hours, and lower employee morale.
Join us for this free webinar and you’ll:
- Learn how to ensure maintenance reliability in your operations
- Get a new understanding of the complex relationship between maintenance and operations
- Be able to take action and improve your organization
Speaker
- Ted Willing, Manager of Professional Services, TMA Systems
Can’t make the live webinar? Register now and you’ll receive a link to the archived recording once the session is over.
A Certificate of Attendance will be provided for continuing education credits.