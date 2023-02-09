Evotech Launches Its myBEMS AI Technology

The AI technology will assist facility managers in eliminating building running costs, as well as cutting carbon emissions.

Evotech launched its state-of-the-art myBEMS system that uses AI technology to harness data from building sensors, to automate commercial building HVAC systems, and significantly cut running costs and carbon emissions.

Research shows that buildings account for around 40% of total energy use and 33% of greenhouse gas emissions. A typical HVAC system accounts for around 39% of a building’s total energy consumption and it’s estimated around 75% of buildings are energy inefficient.

With MEES regulations now in force requiring buildings to be made increasingly energy efficient over the coming years, soaring energy prices, and the increasing demand for green buildings, reducing the running costs of commercial buildings has become a necessity.

myBEMS uses non-linear control techniques, processing real-time weather data, and forecasts, along with sensor inputs from the building, such as occupancy, CO2, temperature, air quality data, and humidity from sensors. Constantly analyzing the data inputs using advance machine learning algorithms, it notices the subtlest of changes and adjusts the BMS and HVAC settings accordingly. Using a variety of IoT sensors it gathers live indoor environmental and occupancy data. Within two to three months myBEMS learns how your building performs and maps out its energy consumption profile. Once myBEMS knows your building it optimizes your HVAC system using advance machine learning algorithms.

And the benefits are vast for building occupants and managers, with the system reacting quickly to occupants’ needs whilst making typical annual energy savings of 20-40% with an ROI in less than 12 months. myBEMS connects to your existing HVAC equipment, building management system, and energy supply metering, using standalone technology that works straight out of the box.

Click here for more product news on Building Automation.