Fellowes Announces Release Of Rising

The Rising monitor alarms deliver sophistication and functionality by offering maximum adjustability to meet the needs of any employee.

Fellowes announced the launch of Rising monitor arms. Blurring the line between form and function, and refusing to compromise on either, Fellowes created a monitor arm system that places a higher emphasis on design and aesthetics, redefining the monitor arm as a piece of functional beauty that enhances any workspace.

Rising is the most comprehensive range of monitor arms on the market and are meticulously designed to combine unparalleled, sophisticated construction with no-hassle installation and superior functionality to bring higher performance and improved aesthetics to workplaces. Rising monitor arms are available in a multitude of elevated design and finish options, with standard, in-trend and premium finishes all carefully curated to enhance any space.

Rising monitor arms are designed for fast and intuitive installation in seconds and can easily be reconfigured or added to as workplace needs change. With 16 configuration options, Rising monitor arms function in any workstation and bring sophisticated design into a space. It provides ease of configurability and add-ons, giving even more function and flexibility to your workspace. Users can move their Rising-mounted monitors throughout the workday with no special tools or disassembly required, offering maximum adjustability to meet the needs of any employee. The user can adjust the positions and angles of monitors with the touch of a finger.

Rising’s design introduces first-of-its-kind innovations, including the new SnapKinect installation system for fast and easy assembly in seconds, and the patented RotationStop technology that allows the monitor arms to move to 14 distinct stop locations without tools or disassembly. Rising is Level 2 certified, BIFMA compliant, and backed by an industry-leading Fellowes Lifetime Warranty.

