Framery Builds Hybrid Workspaces with Logitech

Framery announced the launch of a partnership with Logitech to create new hybrid workspace pods. As many companies adjust to hybrid work models, the number of meetings that include online participants are quite staggering: depending on the source, 80–98% of all meetings have at least one remote participant. Together, Framery and Logitech are ideally positioned to join forces and create best-in-class hybrid workspaces. This partnership ushers in a new era of video conferencing for offices around the world, as Framery-Logitech product compatibility brings numerous benefits to end users and facility managers, including streamlined Microsoft Teams access for an all-in-one video conferencing setup.

Framery workspace pod products can be paired with the Logitech product family through a plug-and-play, all-in-one virtual meeting solution to ensure optimal audio and video quality. From Framery O and Framery Q to Framery 2Q and Framery One, each pod can be equipped with Logitech webcams, control panels, and docking stations.

The tech-forward partnership satisfies the current needs of the workplace industry through a one-stop solution that prioritizes privacy, acoustics, adaptability, and comfort combined with intuitive, video-conference-ready technology. Well-equipped singular office pods lend to an adaptable workplace that can easily be reconfigured without construction or major interior renovations—providing additional benefits for not only facility managers and property owners, but also the environment at large.

Framery and Logitech have been exploring device configurations and compatibility since the beginning of 2022. The Framery clients can easily choose suitable devices for their existing and/or future Framery pod purchases. All device configurations for the Framery product family will be Microsoft Teams Certified. Framery also plans to release additional product materials such as meeting guides and product cards for ease of use.

