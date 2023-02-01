GP PRO Receives ISSA Official Cleaning Times Validation

GP PRO and ISSA announced that GP PRO is the first dispenser manufacturer to be certified through the Official ISSA Cleaning Times Validation Program.

The Official ISSA Cleaning Times Validation Program tests how long it takes to complete specific cleaning-related tasks associated with industry equipment and validates those that meet its pre-established time frames; validated products are included in the Cleaning Times Validated Product Listing Directory. The goal of the program, which launched in October 2022, is to help facility service providers determine how long it will take to maintain their facility when using validated products and empower them to make informed purchasing decisions that help maximize productivity.

GP PRO pursued and received validation of the refill times for three of its dispensing systems, including the enMotion Automated Touchless Paper Towel Dispenser, the enMotion Automated Touchless Soap-Sanitizer Dispenser, and the Compact 2 Roll Side-by-Side Coreless High-Capacity Toilet Paper Dispenser.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, building products, and related chemicals. The company operates approximately 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates nearly 89,000 jobs indirectly. GP PRO products meet restroom, food service, and break room needs for office buildings, healthcare, foodservice, high traffic, lodging, retail, and education facilities, plus a wide range of industrial and manufacturing facilities in North America.

With more than 10,500 members — including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members — ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line.

