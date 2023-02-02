Happy Hands Are Clean Hands

Starting today, voting is open for SC Johnson Professional’s Happy Hands dispenser design contest, which invites students to submit soap dispenser artwork highlighting the importance of handwashing in schools. A record number of registrants participated in the contest this year, and the Top 10 designs are available to view and vote on until February 28.
The winners from two categories — elementary (grades K-5) and middle/high school (grades 6-12) — will receive a $1,000 donation to their school, a $300 gift card, and up to 1,000 1-liter manual soap/sanitizer dispensers featuring the student’s winning design for the school district.
Each year students submit impressive artwork, and this year was no exception. All of the designs submitted clearly conveyed the importance of hand hygiene to help prevent the spread of germs. The selection process for the Top 10 was very competitive again this year, according to SC Johnson Professional.
Check out each finalist’s designs below, and then go vote for your favorites daily through February 28 at 11:59 p.m. The design in each category earning the highest number of votes will win. Winners will be announced this spring.
Elementary School Finalists
(Kindergarten through 5th Grade)
Ariel G, 3rd Grade, W.J.C. Trapp Elementary School, Rialto, CA
Emily S, 5th Grade, Metcalf Elementary, Houston, TX
Jasper P, 5th Grade, Ida B. Wells APAC, Jackson, MS
Lauren B, 4th Grade, Nativity Catholic School, Hollywood, FL
Olivia B, 4th Grade, Nativity Catholic School, Hollywood, FL
Middle & High School Finalists
(6th through 12th Grade)
Asia B, 10th Grade, Ida B. Wells APAC, Jackson, MS
Ava P, 9th Grade, Kearney Junior High, Kearney, MO
Hudson P, 6th Grade, Ida. B Wells APAC, Jackson, MS
Jordyn S, 7th Grade, Ida B. Wells, Jackson, MS
Sophia M, 10th Grade, Waterford Union Highschool, Waterford, WI