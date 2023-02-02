Happy Hands Are Clean Hands

Starting today, voting is open for SC Johnson Professional’s Happy Hands dispenser design contest, which invites students to submit soap dispenser artwork highlighting the importance of handwashing in schools. A record number of registrants participated in the contest this year, and the Top 10 designs are available to view and vote on until February 28.

The winners from two categories — elementary (grades K-5) and middle/high school (grades 6-12) — will receive a $1,000 donation to their school, a $300 gift card, and up to 1,000 1-liter manual soap/sanitizer dispensers featuring the student’s winning design for the school district.

Each year students submit impressive artwork, and this year was no exception. All of the designs submitted clearly conveyed the importance of hand hygiene to help prevent the spread of germs. The selection process for the Top 10 was very competitive again this year, according to SC Johnson Professional.

Check out each finalist’s designs below, and then go vote for your favorites daily through February 28 at 11:59 p.m. The design in each category earning the highest number of votes will win. Winners will be announced this spring.