HVACR Online Training Available

The National Center for Construction Education and Research online training courses will help employees learn more about HVACR skills.

To help provide more seamless training options for introductory heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration skills, the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) is releasing the Core + HVACR Level 1 NCCERconnect course.

This new offering includes all the content from Core: Introduction to Basic Construction Skills, Sixth Edition and HVACR Level 1, Sixth Edition in a single online course. This will allow instructors to deliver both Core and the first level of the HVACR program using one learner access code, online grade book, and classroom setup.

This new option will help training programs teach both titles within a calendar year, reflecting customer usage and market demand. Instructors will now have more flexibility to switch between modules from either curriculum without having to move between separate online courses keeping all the training resources in one place for both trainees and instructors.

The unified NCCERconnect course includes the full selection of content and resources from Core and HVACR Level 1, including both full eTexts, all module quizzes and homework options, and narrated self-guided learning for each HVACR Level 1 module to help engage students with complex concepts and key skills. Learners will continue to earn industry-recognized credentials for all successfully completed modules and levels.

NCCER Core provides individuals with basic safety and other necessary construction knowledge and skills to perform in an introductory capacity on project sites. Helping to establish a strong base for future learning, Core is a required component to earn HVACR Level 1 credentials.

NCCER HVACR Level 1 is the introduction to NCCER’s four-level heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration program. The first level teaches foundational skills for technicians learning to install, maintain and repair HVACR systems in a variety of applications.

NCCER develops and distributes its curricula in partnership with the world’s leading learning company, Pearson, and ensures that it complies with the Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship requirements for time-based training. Individuals who successfully complete these training programs through an NCCER Accredited Training Sponsor will earn industry-recognized credentials through the NCCER Registry System.