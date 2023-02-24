Inscape Partners With Connection On New Furniture Line

Harp, a space divider designed with bungee cords, is the first product launch from the partnership between Inscape and Connection.

Inscape announced its partnership with commercial furniture designer and manufacturer Connection. Together, the companies will collaborate to deliver unique and simplified workspace solutions focusing on fit, function, scalability, and timeless designs for the world of work today and in the future. Kicking off this new partnership, the companies are thrilled to launch their first of many collections, Harp.

Harp is a contemporary, innovative space divider designed for emerging workplace trends to create various ‘neighborhood’ zones with multiple accessory options for personalization and collaboration. Harp is distinctively designed with bungee cords to construct ‘walls’ that offer visual privacy. Harp acts as a space divider and an enclave without obstructing visibility or creating a permanent wall structure while adding style and beauty to any space. Revolving around agility and hybrid work, Harp dividers are not anchored to the floor, so companies have the freedom to construct neighborhoods throughout the workplace. With Harp, teams can easily collaborate in shared breakout spaces, focus in private work areas, hold in-person and virtual meetings, relax in a quiet zone, and much more.

The soft bungee cords make a bold design statement, providing a unique contrast between the solid industrial finish of the steel frames and the more subtle touches of detail given by the accessories. In contrast to traditional office drapes or curtains, Harp’s cords create clean and even lines for a structured impression. In addition to this eye-catching design, Harp space dividers are truly flexible. Unlike other space divider products, the lack of anchors allows for zones to be moved whenever needed.

Harp is 94.5” tall with four frame styles (single-sided, double-sided, end panels, and corner frames) in different timber finishes. The bungee cords are available in five colors (black, white, grey, olive, and yellow). Harp can be accessorized with shelves, planters, whiteboards, and media units.

